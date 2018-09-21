Westhill’s new defibrillator

Potentially life-saving equipment has been installed in Westhill.

The fundraising efforts of three local charities have provided a defibrillator which is located at the shopping centre.

The equipment can be used if someone suffers a cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops beating, and works by delivering an electric shock to kick start it back into normal rhythm.

The Westhill defibrillator has been installed on the outside wall of the shopping centre by the management office entrance, near the public notice board, and is available for use at all times.

Local charities St John Scotland, Westhill and Kingswells First Responders, and Westhill Rotary worked together to raise funds for the equipment.

Additional fundraising has collected money for more defibrillators in Westhill and Skene, and it is intended to have these

installed once the most suitable locations have been identified.

Centre owner M J Mapp has agreed to cover the cost of the installation of the defibrillator cabinet and also the ongoing cost of the electricity supply to it.

Statistics indicate that every week, around 70 people in Scotland have a cardiac arrest.

For every minute that someone goes without treatment, their chances of survival reduce by 10 per cent.

Performing CPR and using a defibrillator within the first few minutes of collapse can make the difference between life and death.