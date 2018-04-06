Will gears up for marathon walk

A fundraiser is preparing to walk the boundary of the Cairngorms National Park.

Will Boyd-Wallis will trek the 250 miles in May to raise money for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT).

Will aims to cover roughly 13 miles a day, with the entire route clocking up 66,000 feet of ascent and descent.

Each night he will set up camp, having carried all equipment and food on his back.

The Cairngorms National Park’s head of land management and conservation has been motivated by his mother and friends affected by Parkinson’s, as well as the late co-founder and president of CPT, Tom Isaacs.

Will said: “Parkinson’s is a horrible disease that is terribly debilitating and isolating - but every day progress is being made to find a cure and I want to help make that happen.”

CPT are grateful to him for taking on the huge challenge in aid of the charity.

Tom Isaacs’ wife, Lyndsey, said: “I know that Tom would have loved the fact that people are still putting on boots and doing crazy walks to help raise much needed funds towards research.

“Will, good luck, may the weather be kind to you.”