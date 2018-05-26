Win tickets to Fyvie Live

Fyvie Live, billed as the posh T in The Park, will be returning to Fyvie Castle on Saturday, June 9, for what promises to be a fantastic day and night of entertainment.

And thanks to our friends at George Walker Event Management Limited, we have ten pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Emmerdale star Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard) will host the event

Chart topping duo Ward Thomas will headline the event.

Their record-breaking second studio album was the first album by a UK country act to reach number one in the UK Albums Chart, surpassing the previous record held by The Shires. It has since gone silver in the UK.

Emmerdale fans will be delighted to learn that the show’s Eric Pollard (aka Chris Chittell) will be the host with the most.

He will also appear with Main Street, a live band featuring cast members from the popular television soap.

Meanwhile, Dirty Harry, a Blondie tribute band, has also been confirmed with their show promising to rock Fyvie Live like never before.

The Wynntown Marshals, who were recently featured on BBC Radio 2, will take to the Fyvie Live stage along with up-and-coming singer songwriter Joel Gardner as part of his UK tour.

Of course, Fyvie Live wouldn’t be complete without the mass pipes and drums setting the scene at this famous, historic Scottish castle.

And, as always, the event will finish with a superb fireworks grand finale.

This year, gates will open at the earlier time of 2pm so families and revellers can enjoy a whole afternoon of entertainment before the main show, which runs from 7pm to 10pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website at www.FyvieLive.co.uk.

Or why not enter our fantastic competition, which gives ten lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to this year’s Fyvie Live extravaganza?

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the following question: Who plays Eric Pollard in the popular TV soap Emmerdale?

Email your answer, entitled Fyvie Live Competition, with your name, age, full postal address and telephone number to readers@jpress.co.uk. by 5pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Usual competition rules apply and Editor’s decision final.