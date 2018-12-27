Windfarm fund backs projects

Funding worth nearly £30,000 was handed out recently to a range of local groups and projects at the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Fund Awards.

Representatives from 17 groups attended the presentation to receive support from a total of £29,230 for a wide range of projects and organisations.

RES, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

Funding is available for the benefit of not-for-profit groups and organisations in the community council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), applications to the fund are assessed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives from all five community council areas.

Successful local applications this time included Crathes Public Hall Trust, Drumoak and Durris Community Group, Durris Primary School Football Club, Maryculter Driving for the Disabled and Maryculter Woodlands Trust. The awards and certificates were presented by Isabella Williamson, KDP windfarm lead.

The Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund will open again for applications on July 1, 2019.

For more information visit, www.kdp.scot or contact the KDP office on 01569 763246 and officesupport@kdp.scot