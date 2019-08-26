Witness appeal after cyclist is seriously injured

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in Deeside.

The incident, involving a 78-year-old man, happened at around 10am on Sunday on the B976 at Marywell, Ballogie, near Aboyne. No other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for six hours while police carried out investigations.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1613 of August 25.