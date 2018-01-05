Young musicians shine

The Barn hosted the annual Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan ‘Banchory Young Musician’ competition.

There were 22 young performers from Banchory Academy in the programme and they played to a full house

A varied instrumental performance included solos on bagpipes, double base, electric guitar, ‘cello, violin and piano.

Judges were a distinguished trio of local music professionals - Rhonda Pirie-Smith - music teacher at Westhill Academy, Kevin Haggard, principal teacher of music at Robert Gordon’s College and Professor Paul Mealor - composer and lecturer at Aberdeen University.

All of the competitors did well. Instrumentalist winner was Danny Holroyde who enchanted the audience with his piano playing of ‘Clair de Lune’. Winning vocalist was Holly Aitken who gave a feisty and emotional performance of ‘Listen’.