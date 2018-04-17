Youth Manifesto created as part of Year of Young People

An exciting new project is being launched to find 30 young people from across Europe to give their thoughts and ideas about how our national parks and protected areas are managed.

A Youth Manifesto will be created that will outline ways in which young people can be meaningfully engaged in shaping the future stewardship of our natural heritage, as part of Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

The partnership project will be led by Cairngorms National Park Authority (CPNA). Successful applicants will be invited to attend two workshops, one in the Cairngorms and the other in Finland.

They will also attend the launch of the final Youth Manifesto at the Europarc Conference which is being held in Aviemore from September 18 to 21.

Alan Smith, CPNA outdoor learning officer, said: “Young people are the future of the national parks and protected areas we have in Europe.

“They are the decision-makers of tomorrow. It is important they are given the opportunity to consider how the present management of our environment will affect them in the future.

“We are looking for 16 to 25 year olds who have a passion for nature and conservation to join us in creating this Youth Manifesto.

“They will attend our workshops and meet with other like-minded people.”

The project is fully inclusive as CPNA’s partners will be funding all costs, including accommodation, catering and travel.

Alan added: “It really is a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of our protected areas and find ways to retain young people living, learning and working in our rural environments and communities.”

The manifesto will detail and outline opportunities across a number of key areas, including training, employment, housing, natural and cultural heritage and education.

The project partners are the EUROPARC Federation, Cairngorms LAG, Rieskas LEADER Finland, Scottish Natural Heritage and Young Scot.

If you would like to be a part of this project or for more details, contact Alan Smith on 01479 870518 or email alan smith@cairngorms.co.uk.