Easter cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz

We all love a Snowball cocktail at Christmas. After all, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Warninks!

The velvety Advocaat liqueur is full-bodied, rich and creamy, with aromas of vanilla and a deliciously smooth custard-like flavour. If you wish it could be Christmas every day, then you’re in luck.

#MixUpTradition this Easter with the perfect cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz.

This delectable blend of Advocaat, ginger ale, lime and chocolate is just what the Easter bunny ordered. Pair with a hot cross bun for an ultimate Easter treat!

Warninks Easter Fizz

50ml Warninks

100ml ginger ale

Juice of ¼ lime

Garnish with chocolate Easter eggs

Method: Simply mix ingredients in a coupe glass and garnish with Easter eggs