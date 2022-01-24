First News: Snow much fun!

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more at firstnews.co.uk/1free

SNOW MUCH FUN

A family in Minnesota, USA took advantage of the recent snowfall there and built a multicoloured igloo in their front garden!

Parents Ashley and Ryan Thorson wanted to do something fun with their children, so they came up with the idea of building a 6ft (1.8m) tall house out of snow.

The family used metal trays to freeze around 250 blocks of ice on their porch, which they dyed different colours. They then spent 12 hours over the next four days building their creation.

Dad Ryan posted pictures of the finished igloo on Twitter, showing what it looks like at night when it’s illuminated from the inside. Apparently it’s been delighting lots of the neighbours.

YOUR NEWS

Walking for Alzheimer's

I'm walking the distance of Land's End to John O' Groats- a total of 603 miles- to raise money for Alzheimer's UK.

By Heidi

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

I am doing this walk because my great uncle Ian has Alzheimer’s. I have walked 392 miles and so far raised £9,620.

Heidi

When I go on my walks, I love meeting people and their dogs.

For fun, and to make people laugh (and with their permission), I smash eggs on people’s heads. I have done this to my mum and dad, my teachers, two Liverpool footballers and myself!

I have been awarded a silver Blue Peter badge for my fundraising. I’ve also been interviewed for local TV and radio, and it was exciting to see my face on the TV.

DIARY DATES

RSPB BIG GARDEN BIRDWATCH

28 JANUARY – 30 JANUARY

Everyone is encouraged to spend an hour counting birds in their garden or nearest outdoor space as part of the world’s biggest wildlife survey.

CHINESE NEW YEAR

1 FEBRUARY

The first day of the Chinese new year begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February. This year is the Year of the Tiger.

WOW!

MAGICAL Journeys is the theme of this year’s Harry Potter Book Night on 3 February. Witches, wizards and Muggles are invited to take part in fun games, events and activities. Check out this week’s special First News cover and pull-out!

