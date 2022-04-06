Hendrick’s Gin reimagines British lighthouses to celebrate the launch of Neptunia Gin

Three iconic UK lighthouses have been transformed with delightful artistic projections.

The Hendrick’s Neptunia Lighthouses at Belle Tout in East Sussex, Bidston Lighthouse on The Wirral, and Girvan, have been transformed by contemporary British artist, Claire Luxton.

She was inspired by the peculiar history and landscape of each lighthouse, as well as the natural world around us.

The newly launched, limited-release Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin enchantingly bottles the magic of the sea. To celebrate its launch, Hendrick’s Gin has adorned three saviours of the coastline – landmark lighthouses – with stunning, artistic projected transformations.

Belle Tout, East Sussex

Built in 1832 upon the beautifully rustic ‘Beachy Head’, Belle Tout can be seen for miles out to sea and was a pivotal saviour of seafarers up until the early 1900s.

Taking inspiration from its rich, Saxon history from shipwrecks to smugglers and its French origins meaning ‘beautiful headland’, Belle Tout has been reimagined as ‘The Siren’. Watch as the glorious blue butterflies carry away their gin treasure, with a magical seagull and starfish basking in the oceanic delight.

Bidston Lighthouse on The Wirral

Bidston Lighthouse is a unique beacon that dates to 1771. The Wirral has seen inspiring discoveries from shipwrecks to treasure.

Bidston Lighthouse has long stood the test of time as a local saviour, becoming ‘The Shore’. Be sure to capture the joys of the ocean tributes from seagrasses to shells and not forgetting the beautiful portrait of Neptunia herself.

Girvan Harbour, Scotland

The home of Hendrick’s Gin. Girvan Harbour Lighthouse was commissioned in 1890 as a safe anchorage for the mesmerising South Ayrshire coast.