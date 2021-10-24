How to watch T20 cricket tournament live on TV - as Super 12 stage gets under way

The 2021 International Twenty20 World Cup got underway on Sunday 17 October 2021 and has already seen magnificent games with Oman beating Papua New Guinea by ten wickets and Scotland beating Bangladesh by a nail-biting six runs.

The Super 12 stage kicked off on 23 October, with four Group 1 teams starting their campaigns.

England made an impressive start, beating West Indies with a six-wicket win in Dubai on Saturday 23 October. Meanwhile, Australia beat South Africa by five wickets, with two balls to spare.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who qualified for the First Round, start their Super 12 campaign on 24 in Sharjah, a UAE emirate that neighbours Dubai.

Group 2 starts on 24 October with a clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai at 6pm local time.

Pakistan is then set to compete against New Zealand on 26 October, while Afghanistan will take on First

Round Group B winners Scotland on 25 October.

Both matches will take place in Sharjah.

Here’s how to watch the coverage.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup on TV?

Every game will be available to watch through the Sky Sports Cricket channel on Sky. The coverage will begin an hour before the scheduled start time for each game.

Live streams will be available for those who have a subscription to Sky Sports. Live streaming is available to watch through Sky Go or through the Sky Sports website if you have a subscription through Virgin Media or Now TV.

Subscription to Sky Sports is available from £18.99 a month.

NOW TV Sports Day Membership is from £9.99 for 24 hours of sport.

The International Cricket Club is also offering short five minute highlight clips of all matches. Go to ICC website to find out more.

When is the IT20 World Cup?

The T20 World Cup started on Sunday 17 October 2021 and will run until the final on 14 November 2021.

The first group stages will be played from 17 October until the Friday 22 October 2021.

The second group stages commenced on Saturday 23 October 2021 and will be played until the semifinals on Wednesday 10 November and Thursday 11 November 2021.

The final of the International Men’s T20 World Cup will be held on Sunday 14 November 2021.

What time are the matches for the T20 World Cup?

The first match of each day will commence at 11am BST and the second match will start at 3pm BST.Where is the T20 World Cup being held?

The International Men’s T20 World Cup is being hosted by India but due to the Covid-19 pandemic is being played in the Untied Arab Emirates and in Oman.

In the UAE, matches are being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

In Oman, the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat is being used as a venue.

What teams are in the Super 12 stage?

These are the teams that have qualified for the Super 12 Stage of the of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Only the top two from each group will make it to the semi-finals:

Super 12 Group 1:

Australia

South Africa

West Indies

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Super 12 Group 2: