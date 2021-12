Bacon has been crowned the king of the fry ups

News you can trust since 1986

Simple ways to help tackle climate change

Here’s when Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Christmas song is out - and how to pre-order

Brits have named Cinderella as their favourite ever panto in a national poll

British households contain more than £20 billion worth of unused technology - including old smartphones, laptops and tablets, according to research

Covid vaccine inventor warns next virus pandemic after Covid ‘could be more lethal’

Bake Off's Karen Wright shares her recipe for the perfect mince pies

Bacon has been crowned the king of the fry ups

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Kent Tops List of The UK's Most Dangerous Region For Drivers in December