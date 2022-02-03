Luxury gift company set to give away 100 hampers receives almost 1,200 nominations in the first week

'Just Because' campaign - the joy of giving

The gifting experts at www.hampers.com launched their ‘Just Because’ campaign last week. This aims to highlight that people don’t need a special occasion to arise in order to send someone a gift. Instead, this can be done to appreciate or value someone. It also builds on their emotional connection.

There are 25 Luxury Cream Tea Gift Hampers up for grabs every week in February. The team at hampers.com will pick the winners each week based on the reasons why UK adults want to send them a gift.

During the first week of the campaign, the team received a total of 1,177 nominations. The team have looked at all the nominations and have found that the furthest nomination was sent across 11,898 miles, from Dunedin (New Zealand) to Worcester (UK).

The top reasons for people nominating others:

1. ‘They’ve had a tough time recently’

2. ‘I love them’

3. ‘It’s been too long since I’ve seen them’

4. ‘They’re always there for me’

5. ‘I miss them’

To nominate someone to receive a Luxury Cream Tea hamper, all UK residents have to do is complete the submission form on the website: www.hampers.com/just-because

The Luxury Cream Tea Gift Hamper (worth £49), which comes in a bamboo tray, includes 2 giant luxury fruit scones, Farmhouse Biscuits lemon biscuits, a Gold Crown 4” round whisky Dundee cake, Rodda’s clotted cream, Mrs Bridges Scottish strawberry preserve, a traditional English tea tin, Hamlet Gold Box Belgian chocolates and a clotted cream fudge trio slider.

Amelia Fletcher, Marketing Director of www.hampers.com, said: “This initiative is another way that we’re bringing joy to gifting and there’s no better time to launch it than February - the month of love!

It doesn’t have to be someone’s birthday, an anniversary or a celebration to send them a gift. Sometimes, it’s more meaningful when there isn’t an occasion.

“One of our favourite nominations this week was for Joyce, aged 93. Joyce was nominated for her attitude and enthusiasm for everything!”

The ‘Just Because’ campaign will see 100 hampers sent to worthy UK-based residents throughout February, and the campaign will continue each week/month throughout the year.