Staycation satisfaction by the coast is shore thing!

Enjoy Vampiric Whitby setting

Whitby awaits within two miles – as the bat flies – its abbey ruins, atop 199 steep steps, synonymous with Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel.Many moons since its 1897 publication, you can still count on goths aplenty perpetuating Dracula’s literary tradition at annual festivals.Similarly, step back in time down long and winding roads that wash up at picture postcard Staithes and Robin Hood’s Bay harbour retreats.

Grandeur of beautiful Scarbados

Not for nothing is Scarborough dubbed “Scarbados” by optimists among us, its sea-sand grandeur guaranteed, sun admittedly little less predictable!Bridlington boasts Europe’s premier shellfish port, its old town five years past transformed into 1944 Walmington-on-Sea for TV favourite Dad’s Army film.Nestled ’tween the two is family-friendly Filey, once home to Butlin’s camp, now 600-home holiday community rivaling any across the country.Bucolic base for our coastal adventures rose like soaring phoenix from ashes of celebrated dairy cattle breeding, decimated by foot and mouth disease cull bonfires.Such was the 17th century farmhouse’s success and standing, previous owners saddled up to allow a hospitality industry leader to take the reins for scheduled expansion to meet surging demand.

Securing Gods own country site

In came Inn Collection Group late last year to secure their third God’s Own County site, nine-bed investment adding to increasingly impressive portfolio Monopoly champion would be proud of.Yorkshire’s The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry and The Black Swan in Helmsley are among 23 northern locations the Alchemy-backed operation plans to burgeon to 40 by the end of 2022.MD Sean Donkin said at the time: “Whitby has been in our sights for a number of years. We’ve been excited by the opportunities generated by this superb site and its operators for a considerable time.”

In the lap of luxury

Rustic charm abounds like gamboling lambs, sweeping vistas showcase picturesque countryside –beckoning beer garden included, complete with pond island – providing perfect opportunity to bed down, pets equally warmly welcomed.Our quality quarters featured luxe four-poster fit for king or queen, adjoining mezzanine rooms literally on a different level.Crackling log fires, flag-stoned floors, gleaming horse brasses and eclectic agricultural artefacts nod, like equestrian medalist, to the inn’s rich agricultural heritage.

True taste of Yorkshire

Locally sourced fare all freshly cooked to order, fine food is always order of the day, nosebags also available to sate smaller appetites.Nothing commands fame of local lads made good, England’s earliest poet Caedman and shipping apprentice turned explorer Captain James Cook, but increasingly popular Sunday roasts are fast attracting renown of their own.Helping the helpers is also on the venue menu, 20 per cent NHS Staff and 10 per cent Blue Light discounts available to deserving visitors.Generously-stocked cellar is awash with wines from around the world to pair with all available dishes, complemented by refreshing cocktails, signature gins, hand-pulled ales and Ringtons’ restorative hot drinks.

The great outdoors

Bargain Walk-Inn Breaks, backed by star trekker Julia Bradbury, include 20-route pack and packed lunches, offering great opportunity to follow new normal “space” safety guidelines in great outdoors.INNtelligent recruitment initiative saw 200 newcomers recently join the multi award-winning group’s 500-strong staff.

Warm welcome

None could be more consistently attentive than here, much credit to hospitable hosts with the most Paul and Sharon Currie.Butchering a popular proverb more clumsily than Mr Bean, we closed The Stables door after our bolthole, agreed we’d revisit apace this most agreeable accommodation. No buts!