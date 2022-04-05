Steve Harley acoustic and electric - Class act still wants you to come up and see him!
Charismatic Steve Harley heading out on tour with acoustic and electric support
Widely considered one of the most charismatic performers on stage, Steve Harley continues to play to sold-out venues across the UK and Europe.
For Steve, life on the road is more than just a job, it is almost life’s blood, writes Martin Hutchinson.
Steve’s music has always been enjoyed on many levels, melody, lyrics and comment.
But Steve has always liked to be at the forefront, one of the pioneers of the acoustic or unplugged tours.
In fact in 2018 Steve received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Acoustic Music from the Acoustic Festival of Britain.
With a string of hits under his belt including the one that he describes as “my pension” –Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) – he likes to keep things fresh for his shows.
For his dates throughout the spring and early summer, Steve will be playing gigs in separate formats ... The Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel Electric Band, The Steve Harley Acoustic Band, The Steve Harley Acoustic Trio with James Lascelles and Barry Wickens.
Strangely, he doesn’t have too many problems switching between formats.
Steve Harley tour dates, acoustic band unless stated otherwise ...
May 5 Sale Waterside
6 Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre
7 Nottingham The Albert Hall
12 Redditch Palace
13 Lincoln New Theatre
14 Leeds City Varieties
15 Salford Quays Lyric Theatre
19 New Brighton Floral Pavilion
20 Huddersfield Lawrence Batley Theatre
21 Bangor Pontio (Uni)
22 Llandrindod Wells Pavilion Mid Wales
25 Colne Muni Theatre
26 Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre
27 Southport The Atkinson
28 Corby The Core @ The Cube
29 Northwich Memorial Court
June 1 Lancaster Grand Theatre (SH & Cockney Rebel)
2 Port Talbot Princess Royal Theatre (SH & Cockney Rebel)
3 St Albans, Alban Arena (SH & Cockney Rebel, Glenn Tilbrook featured guest)
4 Cambridge Corn Exchange (SH & Cockney Rebel, Glenn Tilbrook featured guest)
6 Pentyrch Acapela
7 Pentyrch Acapela
8 Bristol St George’s Hall
9 Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
10 Telford Oakengates Theatre
11 Stamford Corn Exchange
14 Kendal Arts Theatre
15 Falkirk Town Hall
16 Glenrothes Rothes Hall
17 Gateshead The Sage
18 Basingstoke Haymarket
July2 Northampton Spinney Theatre
3 Ely The Maltings
9 Stroud Subscription Rooms
September 16 Whitby Pavilion Theatre