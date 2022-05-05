The full list of 80 best firms to work for in the UK - from small to extra large

By Hiyah Zaidi
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:38 pm

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally.

It has now unveiled its annual list of the top businesses to work for in the UK for 2022.

The results are compiled from hundreds of employee surveys, and the list is split up into small, medium, large and super large firms.

A grand total of 290 firms of varying sizes are included in this year’s results.

Has the pandemic had an influence on the results?

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said the pandemic has also further emphasised contrasts in workplace cultures.

He said: “From women often bearing the brunt of childcare responsibilities when schools were closed, to young people working from home without suitable equipment or space, some groups of people in society have been disproportionately affected,” he said.

“The same applies to different sectors. Many of those industries able to shift easily to homeworking arrangements have thrived, while those forced to restrict operations have struggled and had to adapt.

“The differences that bold leadership and a culture driven by shared values and a sense of purpose can make to organisations are clear.”

Here are the top 20 places to work, based on small, medium, large and extra-large firms:

Top 20 best small companies to work for (20-50 employees)

  1. Ryan, London - Financial Services & Insurance
  2. Happy, London - Education & Training
  3. Uptake Strategies, Ascot - Management Consulting
  4. PEN Partnership, London - Management Consulting
  5. NOVOS, London - Online Internet Services
  6. Xledger, Bristol - IT
  7. Something Big Limited, Woking - Advertising & Marketing
  8. Signify Technology Group, London - IT
  9. Centor Insurance and Risk Management, London - General Insurance
  10. Covernet, Coleraine - IT Software
  11. Evolved Search, Newcastle - IT
  12. ORH2, Reading - Management Consulting
  13. Achievers, Manchester - IT Software
  14. Absolute Digital Media, Chelmsford - Advertising
  15. Propellernet, Brighton - Advertising & Marketing
  16. Social, Manchester - Professional Services
  17. Anthemis Group, London - Financial Investments
  18. eduMe, London - IT Software
  19. Zoocha, Hertford - IT Consulting
  20. Algolia, London - IT Software

Top 20 best medium companies to work for (51-250)

  1. Tanium, Reading - IT Software
  2. Cvent Europe, London - IT Software
  3. Goodman Masson, London - Recruitment
  4. Credera UK, London - IT Consulting
  5. Intuit QuickBooks, London - IT Software
  6. Tomorrow, London - Online Internet Services
  7. World Wide Technology, London - IT Hardware
  8. Amido, London - IT Consulting
  9. Brown-Forman UK, London - FMCG/Alcoholic Beverages
  10. Matillion, Manchester - IT Software
  11. Coeo, Wokingham - IT Consulting
  12. Slalom, London - Management Consulting
  13. Tessian, London - IT
  14. Immersive Labs, Bristol - IT Software
  15. Cadence Design Systems, Bracknell - IT Software
  16. Sellick Partnership, Manchester - Recruitment
  17. Airwalk Reply, London - IT Consulting
  18. Automation Logic, London - IT Consulting
  19. Mason Advisory, Salford - IT Consulting
  20. PlotBox, Ballymena - IT Software

Top 20 best large companies to work for (251-1,000)

  1. NVIDIA, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading - IT
  2. The Sovini Group, Merseyside - Property Management
  3. CGI UK, London - IT Consulting
  4. Baringa, London - Management Consulting
  5. Adobe, London - IT
  6. Version 1, London - IT Consulting
  7. Red Hat UK, London - IT
  8. Dojo, London - Financial Services & Insurance
  9. ServiceNow UK, Staines - IT Software
  10. Goodlord, London - IT Software
  11. Insight Direct (UK), Sheffield - IT
  12. Hilti GB, Manchester - Construction
  13. Natilik, London - IT Consulting
  14. Stryker UK, Newbury - Medical Sales/Distribution
  15. Agilent Technologies, Oxford, Manchester - Healthcare
  16. CrowdStrike, Reading - IT
  17. Oxford PharmaGenesis, Oxford - Advertising & Marketing
  18. Citrix Systems, London - IT Software
  19. Lindt & Sprüngli UK, Feltham - Food/Grocery Retail
  20. Realise, Sheffield - Education & Training

Top 20 best super large companies to work for (1,001+)

  1. Salesforce, London - IT Software
  2. Cisco UK, Feltham - IT
  3. Hilton, Watford - Hotel/Resort
  4. Admiral Group, Cardiff - Auto Insurance
  5. Home Group, Newcastle - Non-profit/Charity
  6. SAP (UK), Feltham - IT Software
  7. DHL Express UK, Slough - Package Transport
  8. Softcat, Marlow - IT Consulting
  9. Principality Building Society, Cardiff - Financial Services & Insurance
  10. Accenture, London - Professional Services
  11. Marshall Motor Holdings, Cambridge - Speciality Retail
  12. IRIS Software Group, Slough - IT Software
  13. Gowling WLG (UK), London - Legal
  14. Deloitte, London - Management Consulting
  15. BUUK Infrastructure, Bury St. Edmunds - Engineering
  16. Irwin Mitchell, London - Legal
  17. Coventry Building Society, Coventry - Banking/Credit Services
  18. Experian, London - Financial Services & Insurance
  19. Shared Services Connected, Hemel Hempstead - IT
  20. Sopra Steria, Hemel Hempstead - IT Consulting