This is why the price of the UK's best-loved biscuits is set to rise

David Murray, managing director of Pladis UK, said: “We’ve dealt with substantial challenges in the past in the food industry but it’s the combination of these issues, as well as the scale of some of them that is unprecedented.

“Like many other categories faced with this scale of inflation, we can’t ignore that costs have gone up and this may flow through to higher prices.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has also had an effect on the supply chain, with staff shortages and limits on resources, which in turn has raised the price of ingredients around the world.

The news comes as inflation in the UK hit a ten year high earlier this month - reaching 5.1% in the 12 months to November 2021.