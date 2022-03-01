World Book Day celebrates its 25 year anniversary

To mark World Book Day, Original Cottages have a selection of its most beautiful properties in locations renowned for inspiring famous authors across the UK.

From a tiny coastal town in Cornwall, to a village in the Pennines of East Yorkshire, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the surroundings of your favourite novel whether it be the turbulent romance of Wuthering Heights or the fantasy children’s fiction Peter Rabbit.

Fowey, South Cornwall

Fowey is the inspiration of several successful thriller novels, notably Dame Daphne du Maurier’s The Scapegoat, The Birds and Rebecca. This iconic and truly British setting is perfectly captured in the film adaptations of her most famous works by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock.

Where to stay: The Dolls House – from £538 per week.

Haworth, West Yorkshire

This small village in the Pennines of West Yorkshire is one of the settings for the Bronte sisters works during the early 1800s, the home of Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights. The bleakly beautiful Yorkshire moors have contributed to many differing interpretations of Wuthering Heights.

Where to stay: T’Lasses Cottage – from £605 per week

The Lake District

Dubbed the nations romantic capital, 1700s poets including John Ruskin, Samula Coleridge and William Wordsworth drew their inspiration from the Lake District. This was also the origin of The Swallows and Amazons series by Arthur Ransome as well as our all-time children’s favourite, Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit.

Where to stay:

The Dairy at Brackenthwaite Farm – from £587 per week

Ashdown Forest, East Sussex.

Several locations in childhood favourite Winnie the Pooh can be matched to real life places in and around Ashdown Forest. Even the game of Poohsticks was first played in the area, on a footbridge across a tributary of the River Medway in Posingford Wood!

Where to stay:

The Garden Cottage – from £459 per week