Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair

The milder weather we’ve been experiencing recently has had us all thinking ahead to the spring/summer and the warmer weather that’s coming.

When the sun does come out there’s nothing us Brits love more than basking in it - and the best way to do that is to invest in some lovely garden furniture.

One of the most popular garden furniture items available is the super stylish Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair from Aldi.

The chair can be used indoors or outdoors and has a weather resistant powder-coated frame, as well as included cushions for supreme comfort.

The good news is that it will be on sale again this weekend, February 13.

You’ll have to be quick if you want one though, as the last time the hanging egg chair was available to buy in 2021 it sold out extremely quickly and lots of shoppers struggled to get their hands on it.

When will the chair be available to buy?

If you want to get one of the famous hanging egg chairs, you’ll most likely have to set your alarm as it’s due to go live on the Aldi website from 8am on Sunday 13 February.

It’s only available to buy online too, so there will be no need to get up to queue at the shops. It might be early, but you can at least shop in your pyjamas.

The chair will be released as part of the Aldi weekly special buys, which happen each week and offer people a chance to get some fantastic goods, including everything from kitchen gadgets to and clothing, at an even better price from the discount supermarket.

All special buys are available in limited numbers, and the hanging egg chair will be no exception, so you’ll have to act fast if you want one.

How much will the chair cost?

The hanging egg chair will cost £189.99. Eagle-eyed shoppers will notice that this is a £40 increase at the price the chair was sold for last year, however given the rise of the cost of living it’s not suprising to see the price hike.

Givem how popular the chair was last year, we don’t anticipate that the new higher price will impact sales, and the price is actually still very reasonable when compared to other garden furniture pieces.

In fact, due it’s popularity the chair was limited to one per customer the last time it was for sale, and we are expecting this to be the case again.

This year, shoppers are also being given the option to buy the chair with a cover, which will protect it from any sudden downpours, for an extra £10.

Why is the hanging egg chair so popular?

A variation of the Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair first appeared on the Aldi website in 2020, and it has been growing in popularity every since then.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all invested more in our homes as we spent so much more time there, and the joy we take in our homes has continued even since restrictions were lifted.

The chair has also been endorsed by celebrities such as Stacey Soloman which have made them even more sought after.

Aldi describes the chair as ‘the ideal way to relax in stylish comfort’ and customers have raved about it, saying that they can happily swing away in it all day.

Is the chair available to pre-order?

Sadly, the chair isn’t available to pre-order. All you can do is get up early and log on to the Aldi website.

Click below at 8am on Sunday morning to get your chair, and then sit back, relax and get ready for the summer.

