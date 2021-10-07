Tesco is selling an exclusive gold version of the Quality Street Christmas Tub - for a limited time only

The Quality Street tin, which is available to buy right now, has 800G of all the assorted milk and dark chocolates and toffees that we all love in Nestle’s Christmas tub.

The premium tin has a retail price of £6, however, for the next few days Clubcard members can get the tub for just £5.

By comparison, the regular purple tin costs £4 to buy from Tesco right now. The weight of that tub is, however, 650G.

So, if you have a Clubcard then the gold tin is much better value for money than the regular tin right now too - and you also get a special keepsake tin you can use to store Christmas goods in future.

Be quick though if you want one of the gold tubs - the best possible price is only available until later this month.

