Banchory Cricket Club enjoys start to new season

Banchory Cricket Club has a new shirt sponsorship deal with Leys Group.

The Club, which was established in 1854 and is based at Burnett Park, is also looking for new members to join the Club and is appealing to anyone, whether new to the game, returning after a break or new to the area to get in touch.

Ahead of the new season, the committee was aware that the pitch at Burnett Park required some specialist help following a period of neglect during lockdown.

Neighbours, Inchmarlo Golf Centre, stepped forward to help the Club with advice and a supply of Lawnseed to assist with the regeneration of the surface.

The good news doesn’t stop there, with the Club delighted to announce a new shirt sponsorship deal which will see Leys Group sponsor the senior and junior shirts until 2024.

Mark Herbert from Banchory Cricket Club said: “Thanks to the support of both Inchmarlo Golf Centre and Leys Group, we are really looking forward to the season ahead and starting a new chapter for the Club.

“This support is a massive boost following what was a long winter for everyone involved in the sport. Thanks to this and our dedicated committee, we were able to ensure the surface at Burnett Park was looking perfect for the start of the season.

“Cricket is a great way to get outdoors, socialise with others and get fit, something we have all been lacking over the past 12 months. We welcome players from the age of six and also plan to resume All Stars Cricket for children between 6-8 years and 8-11 years old should there be interest.”

David Smart, Leys Estate Group Chief Executive, added: “In addition to Leys Group coming on board as Banchory Cricket Club’s shirt sponsor, we were keen to offer any expertise or advice we may have in the Leys Estate Group team. The greens team at Inchmarlo Golf Centre were delighted to share their knowledge and help the committee to ready Burnett Park for the coming season.”