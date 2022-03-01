Jim Goodwin started with two 1-1 draws as Aberdeen manager (Library pic by Ian McFadyen)

A capacity Pittodrie crowd of 18,719 welcomed legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 80, on to the field to pay homage of his three league titles, five domestic cups and European Cup Winners' Cup at Aberdeen, before he achieved even more glory at Manchester United.

Ferguson was handed a miniature version of the statue showing his image that was unveiled at the stadium on Friday.

But the optimistic feelings among the home supporters soon turned to dismay. Ian Harkes was going away from goal when his shirt was pulled by David Bates and referee David Munro gave a penalty. McNulty confidently scored to put United 1-0 ahead.

The early breakthrough made for an exciting match and the home team were level when Vicente Besuijen's shot was saved and then knocked into the net by United’s Ryan Edwards for an own goalafter Matty Kennedy had mis-hit the rebound.

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez then sent a goal attempt off target before home keeper Joe Lewis made a fine save from Ross Graham’s half volley.

Besuijen blazed a great chance over for the hosts after Kennedy’s low cross from the left.

Ferguson's deflected shot was beaten out by Benjamin Siegrist after the break and there was the same outcome when the midfielder tried again.

Besuijen came close to putting the Dons in front after being released by Ramirez but his low strike was touched wide by Siegrist, though a goal kick was awarded.

Ferguson's personal battle with the goalkeeper continued with a shot but the Swiss kept him out again.

Aberdeen were away to Hearts in the league after we went to press on Wednesday.

This Saturday, the Dons visit Rangers in the Premiership with kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh were held to a 1-1 home draw by Turiff United in Saturday’s Highland League encounter.

The result means that Fraserburgh have 62 points from 24 matches, enough for a single point lead over second placed Buckie Thistle.