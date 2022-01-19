Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Share of the spoils was the least the Dons deserved

Lewis Ferguson was successful from the penalty spot on Tuesday night (Library pic by Scott Baxter/Getty Images)

The Dons were the more progressive side for most of the evening against a Rangers side who struggled to find their rhythm and now find their lead over Celtic at the top of the table back to four points.

Aberdeen’s Brighton loanee Teddy Jenks was prominent in the early stages and the rangy midfielder was desperately unlucky not to open the scoring in the seventh minute when, after smart build-up play from Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Hedges, his shot from around 20 yards clipped the outside of Allan McGregor’s right hand post.

Jenks then forced McGregor into a decent save to the goalkeeper’s right before Dons skipper Scott Brown skied a long range shot from a promising position.

There was then controversy when the Dons had a spot kick claim denied by referee Kevin Clancy when Hedges clearly appeared to be clipped by McGregor.

But it was Rangers who took the lead on 20 minutes when Ryan Kent’s delivery across the six yard box picked out Ianis Hagi who had stolen a yard on Ross McCrorie to calmly steer the ball beyond Joe Lewis.

A short pass back from Funso Ojo almost led to Rangers doubling their lead but Joe Lewis was off his line quickly to prevent Alfredo Morelos taking advantage.

Veteran Dons ace Brown, who volleyed just over from a Christian Ramirez knockdown, urged his side on as he dominated the midfield.

There was no doubt about the penalty award which drew Aberdeen level after 73 minutes as Ferguson’s header from a Jonny Hayes corner was handled by Morelos. Ferguson sent McGregor the wrong way from the spot.

Kent, booked for an off the ball spat with Hayes, collected his second yellow for an equally needless foul on Brown with seven minutes remaining.

The draw moves sixth placed Aberdeen onto 28 points from 21 games.