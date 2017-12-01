Alford girls hit six of the best to reach semis

Alford Junior Girls’ football team hosted Mearns Academy in the quarter-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday last week, and it was a thrilling encounter, with Alford emerging as 6-4 winners.

Mearns scored in the first minute and five minutes later Alford were 2-0 down.

After the slow start, Alford picked up midway through the half, and they scored two goals before half-time to level the game 2-2.

Mearns came out the stronger in the second half, scoring early. However, with Alford starting to play their passing game they pulled it back to 3-3 then took the lead 4-3 before adding another goal to make it 5-3.

Mearns weren’t giving up and pulled back another goal to make it 5-4.

With the game on a knife edge Alford scored a sixth goal to finish the match off 6-4, so the Alford girls are through to the semi-final with a home game against the winners of Fraserburgh v Inverurie, to be played before March.

Earlier in the month, Alford had a convincing win away to Meldrum Academy.

Alford started strongly straight from kick-off, and the first goal was scored with less than a minute played.

Meldrum fought back hard against a strong Alford midfield and defence but by half-time the score was 0 -3.

Alford took control of the second half and scored four more goals to run out convincing 7-0 winners.