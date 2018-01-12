Another year kicks off for Donside U13 girls

Donside under-13 girls football squad re-start training this week eagerly looking forward to the beginning of the 2018 season in March.

Last year was a hugely successful one for the squad. Highlights included securing runners-up spot in the North Region U13 League with a final-game win in November against Moray and a Scottish Cup run that saw the team win through three rounds to get into the last 16, where they were narrowly beaten by Cumbernauld.

2017 coach David Silcocks was full of praise for Donside’s efforts: “What was most pleasing to see was the commitment of the girls throughout the season, their development on and off the pitch and most importantly the enjoyment they got from being part of the team.”

The team is keen to enlist a few extra recruits for the 2018 season and would welcome new girls born in 2005 and 2006. They train on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6- 7.30pm on Alford Community Campus’s artificial pitch.

If interested, please contact 2018 coach Neil Daniel on 07707 624119 or neil@nd materialslogistics.co.uk

For younger girls, Donside also has U7, U 9 and U11 girls sections. New players are welcome in each section – contact Neil for details.