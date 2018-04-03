Banchory hit back but Hermes’ first-half goals enough for win

Hermes were the visitors to Milton Park last Saturday and the third-placed Bridge of Don outfit were always going to be favourites against Superleague bottom dogs Banchory.

That’s how it looked for most of the first half until Saints came out with a spirited second-half performance.

On 12 minutes the visitors went ahead when a quick move down the right saw the winger round the advancing Morrison to slot the ball home. Ten minutes later it was 2-0 when a cross from the left was headed down by the tall centre forward and with Morrison not able to hold on to the ball, Hermes had the easiest of chances to bundle the ball over the line.

Hermes had the upper hand and to compound matters Banchory’s left back Conran Wilson had to leave the field with an injury, to be replaced by Clark Henderson, with Greig Smith moving to cover his position.

Banchory were finding it difficult to find any of the rhythm which they had the previous week against Dyce and seldom troubled Sweeney in the opposition goal.

As players left the field at half-time a Hermes player clearly kicked one of the Banchory players but the referee elected to show a yellow card instead of a justified red.

There was a replacement immediately in the second half, with Mike Ritchie taking over from Morrison in the home goal.

Ten minutes in there was very good penalty claim when the lively Craig Peter sent in well-driven cross that was blocked by a Hermes hand but the referee waved play on.

The pressure was on the Hermes defence now as the home side pushed forward but the openings were just not appearing. On 70 minutes Greg Mackie replaced the booked Steve Travers, adding another threat.

Ritchie made a couple of good saves as Hermes found some space to get shots in.

On 75 minutes Henderson moved quickly to intercept a through ball from Hermes and his accurate pass to Ethan Grant seemed to put the winger through but his weak shot dribbled past the far post.

Two minutes from time Saints’ Richard Binnie got his marching orders for a comment to the referee.

With eight games left to play and still bottom of the table, it’s vital that Banchory get some wins under their belt when they meet teams around about them in the coming weeks.

This Saturday, April 7, league leaders and champions elect Banks O’Dee make the trip out to Crathes, in a game made more difficult with a few Saints absentees due to suspension and injury. The game kicks off at 2pm.