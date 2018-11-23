Culter name their new manager

Culter have appointed Lee Youngson as their new manager. The East End boss will be assisted by his New Advocates Park team of Craig Stephenson and Ian Finnie.

In a statement the McBookie.com Superleague side said: “Culter FC is pleased to announce the signing of a new management team following the recent departure of Duncan Ord and Graeme Laird. Lee Youngson and Craig Stephenson will be taking up the reins at Crombie Park on December 16 2018.

“Lee and Craig will be accompanied by Ian Finnie, who is currently part of their management team at East End.

“The new management team will take over full running of all football aspects of the club prior to the festive period break, allowing them time with the players before the competitive matches recommence in January.

“The committee of Culter FC are glad to welcome Lee, Craig and Ian on board and look forward to providing them with all the support they need to bring silverware back to Crombie Park.”

Culter manager Duncan Ord resigned earlier this month.

The club paid tribute to him, saying: “Duncan has been a great representative of the club, demonstrating commitment and enthusiasm beyond any expectations, however changes in his professional career have led to him having to readdress his work/life balance and giving up his position as manager.

“Duncan also feels the time is right for a fresh face to come into the club to lead it forward.”

Culter are lying sixth in the league table and are at home to fourth-placed Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday (1.30pm), with only goal difference separating the clubs.