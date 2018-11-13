Demi and Becky at the double as Donside Girls win Scottish Cup

Donside Girls U13s won the Scottish Youth Cup on Saturday after beating Musselburgh Windsor U13s in a thrilling final at Oriam in Edinburgh.

In what was hailed as a classic final at Heriot-Watt campus, Donside Girls won their first Scottish Cup in style – it was the first time in 12 years the cup has come back north.

There was never more than one goal separating the teams throughout.

Windsor scored after just 15 seconds but Donside drew level on six minutes with a finish from Becky Bremner.

Windsor went on 16 minutes and Donside again equalised a few minutes later through Demi Taylor, making it 2-2 at half-time.

Not long into the second half, Demi added a second goal with a powerful shot to put Donside ahead for the first time at 3-2.

However, in a real ding-dong affair, Windsor equalised not long afterwards.

The deciding goal fell to Becky, who did well to sidestep the defender and calmly finish into the bottom corner three minutes from the end, on 57 minutes.

“It was a hugely entertaining and close match with seven goals, and both sides had plenty chances,” said Donside head coach Neil Daniel.

“I have nothing but respect for Windsor coaches Mike and Alan, and all at Musselburgh Windsor for the sportsmanship shown before and after the match.

“I am also immensely proud of the players and all the people that have been involved with the girls section of Donside.

“The team spirit is always there in abundance and all of everybody’s hard work has allowed them to succeed.”

Neil added: “All in all, the players defended superbly but as the match hung in the balance at 3-3 there was an outstanding save by our keeper Kerin Mackenzie and a superb goal-line clearance from Darcie Miller which were just as important as any of the goals that were scored.”

Windsor coach Mike Windram said: “Congratulations Donside from all at Musselburgh Windsor Girls. Well done girls. What a fantastic final, with both teams giving their all and making it a great game for all the supporters.”

Demi Taylor was voted Youth Football Scotland player of the match.

Rachel Corsie, the Scotland women’s captain, visited the Donside girls’ dressing room pre-match to wish the players luck, and spent time speaking to the players and signing tops, boots and other things, which most definitely gave the players a lift.

Donside Girls U13 squad: 1 Aimee Black, 2 Holly Daniel, 3 Caitlin Harper, 5 Chloe Ogg, 6 Darcie Miller, 7 Becky Bremner, 8 Kirsty Rennie, 9 Lucy Taylor, 10 Michela Ferdinando, 11 Rachel Bain, 15 Tilly Storey, 17 Demi Taylor, 21 Kerin Mackenzie. Coaches: Neil Daniel, David Silcocks, Derek Taylor, Katie Cobban.

To reach the final, Donside Girls had another 4-3 victory, over Kilmarnock Whites in the semi-finals at Toryglen in Glasgow. Donside Girls also won against Colony Park (9-0), East Kilbride (9-0), Ayr United (8-1), Hearts (6-0) and Central Girls Legends (3-2).