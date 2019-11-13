Donside girls world champs

Donside Girls returned to Aberdeenshire from Spain the inaugural U13 champions of the World Girls Football Cup. The team from Alford won the event in Cambrils Park Sports Village in Salou, Barcelona in temperatures as high as 25C.

Donside Girls played against Corfe Mullen, Ovingham Middle School, TF Salou on two occasions and TF Tarragona and contested an all-Scottish final against Gartcairn Girls. It was 0-0 at full time, and Donside won a dramatic penalty shootout.

“The girls were very excited about playing teams from different countries with different playing styles,” said a club spokesperson. “Spending four days away with each other was a great experience for the girls to strengthen friendships.

“The trip wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity and support from the local Alford community and wider in all our fundraising efforts.”

The coaches were Neil Daniel and Derek Taylor, while the players were Aimee Black, Holly Daniel, Sally Young, Chloe Ogg, Darcie Miller, April Anderson, Penny Young, Lucy Taylor, Michela Ferdinando, Sofia Ross and Kerin Mackenzie.