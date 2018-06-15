High-flying United prove too good for Westdyke

Westdyke Ladies faced a tough test against an undefeated Dundee United at Lawsondale last Sunday, and left it late to get into their stride.

The first half was largely dominated by second-top side United who moved the ball about superbly from front to back, with excellent supporting runs from midfield that Westdyke just couldn’t handle.

United were 4-0 up inside the first 35 minutes and were well worthy of that lead.

The fourth goal, however, seemed to trigger a reaction from Westdyke, who started to dig in and began imposing themselves on the game.

The second half started in similar vein with United having the majority of the opening 10 minutes without extending their lead.

Westdyke continued to dig deep and looked to hit on the break when the opportunity arose.

The introduction for some fresh legs in Penman and Dow settled things further as Westdyke continued to push into the United half.

Not resting on her laurels from her debut the previous week against Cove Rangers, Penman found herself on the scoresheet again with another superb finish from all of 25 yards over the United keeper.

Westdyke continued to press into the dying minutes, when Murchison latched onto a through ball to finish calmly into the bottom corner of the net.

United were more than worthy of their victory but it was a superb effort from Westdyke Ladies, who stuck to their task and didn’t let the first-half scoreline get them down when it would have been easy to do so.

Westdyke are next in action away to Raith Rovers in Division 1 North on Sunday June 24.