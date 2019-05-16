In Pictures: Scotland Women’s World Cup Squad

A jubilant Scotland celebrated wildly in Shkoder as they clinched their first-ever spot at a Women's World Cup finals with a dramatic victory over Albania.

Scotland Women’s manager Shelley Kerr has named her squad which take part in the Women’s World Cup finals next year.

We look at the 23 players who will travel to France to represent Scotland in the competition for the very first time.

1. Shelley Kerr

2. Lee Alexander

3. Jenna Fife

4. Shannon Lynn

