New kit for Banchory team

Banchory Boys 2007 are presented with a new set of strips by Adrian Clark of Alford-based ACG Construction.

Back, left to right: Adrian Clark, Sean Clark, Charlie Yates, Freddie Clark, Ritchie Massie, Tristan Stephen, Torquil Macintosh, Tain Knox, Dylan McCombie, Reece Ruddiman and Gregor Hauxwell.

Front: Oliver Johnson, Jake Batho, Zander Donaldson, Robbie Innes, Flynn Rogie, Calum Burtram, Owen Sangster, Jamie Lawrence and Nathan Hopkinson.

Banchory Boys 2007 have seven-a-side A and B teams, who are performing well in both leagues they have entered.