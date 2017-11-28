paul teams up with dons in special open partnership

Paul Lawrie, The Open winner at Carnoustie in 1999, has helped launch a partnership between The Open and Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie ahead of next year’s Open at Carnoustie.

The Open and Aberdeen FC will work together to provide supporters with unique and engaging content in the lead up to the 147th Championship, which runs from July 19-22 2018.

It’s an ideal partnership for Paul, a life-long Aberdeen fan, who will be on hand to support it through until The Open.

“I am delighted that my boyhood club has become a partner of The Open ahead of its return to Carnoustie next year,” Lawrie said. “I have fond memories of the fantastic support I received from fellow Dons fans during the Championship in 1999 and it would be great to see them back at Carnoustie in July to cheer on myself and their favourite players.”

Dons fans will be able to get up close to the famous Claret Jug as it visits Pittodrie over the coming months.

There will also be exclusive promotions for fans who plan to attend The 147th Open, which will bring the world’s greatest golfers to the renowned Angus links.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director - championships at The R&A, said: “Aberdeen FC is a club steeped in the richest history and traditions and is an ideal partner for The Open as one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

“We are looking forward to working with the club to help promote The Open in the local community of Aberdeenshire and beyond ahead of its return to the scene of Paul Lawrie’s unforgettable win in 1999. He is a great ambassador for The Open I am delighted that he can join us today to launch this exciting partnership.”

l Paul Lawrie, middle, is pictured with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and forward Adam Rooney, and the iconic Claret Jug.