Saints delighted to get Shand on board for rest of season

Banchory St Ternan have announced that striker Martin Shand has signed until the end of the season.

Shand, who has spent most of his career at Stonehaven, came through the youth ranks at Montrose and also had a spell at Culter, winning the league twice. He will wear shirt No 20.

He made his debut in the 3-1 home defeat by East End in the Superleague the weekend before last, coming on as a sub with 12 minutes to go.

He said after signing for Saints: “I’m glad I’m joining Banchory. It’s a great set-up at Milton with a good young footballing side, and hopefully my experience will help them on and off the pitch.

“Looking forward to getting going. Great bunch of lads there, Ewan [Robb] and the management team are doing a great job.”

Martin, whose brother Lewis also played for the Saints, could have had a double on his debut and the Saints boss was excited by his start.

“I’ve known Shandy for 20 plus years, played with him and against him so I know what he brings,” Robb said. He’s a good fit in our dressing room, his experience will help bring on the younger players in the team, along with playing a huge part on the pitch.

“You’ve seen the quality he brings when he came off the bench against East End. It’s a great signing for us.”

Saints’ Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round tie away to Cruden Bay last Saturday was one of many in the north-east to fall victim to heavy overnight rain.

The match has been rescheduled for this Saturday, along with all the other postponed ties, and kicks off at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Allan and Black Coach Hire of Aboyne have agreed to sponsor the Banchory players’ kit bags until 2021.

Ewan Robb is delighted to partner up with another local company, saying: “It’s great to see local businesses getting behind the club as we push towards making Banchory St Ternan a club the town can be proud of.”