Saints off bottom thanks to late winner and quickfire opener

Bottom of the Superleague Banchory made the long trip to looking to take three points from second-bottom Inverness City.

It certainly wasn’t the case that the long journey meant a slow start as Saints took the lead straight from the kick-off, scoring in 30 seconds when Binnie directed the ball past the home keeper with the third touch of the ball.

A great start and on four minutes Pyper almost made it 2-0 when his lob went a foot over the City bar. The opening ten minutes belonged to Banchory as Ritchie in goal was never tested.

The home side went close on 15 minutes when a free kick was headed over his own bar by centre-half Thomson.

Inverness began to play some good possession football but were still not bothering Ritchie, while Banchory couldn’t string two passes together.

Two corners in quick succession for Saints on the half-hour mark saw a claim for handball from a Darren Reid shot and then the referee was a bit quick in showing a yellow card to Travers, who made a hard but fair tackle, clearly winning the ball.

On 36 minutes Inverness went close with a volley inches past the base of the Saints post and then on 41 minutes the home side hit the post with a shot on the turn.

Into the second half Inverness upped their game and with the Banchory midfield struggling, Peter was replaced by Munro on 56 minutes.

It was all down Banchory’s end and a low cross was hit just past the far post by an Inverness striker on 60 minutes. Six minutes later it was 1-1 when a harmless looking low cross was not dealt with, resulting in the ball coming off the far post and being tapped in for a gifted goal.

It looked as if there was going to be a second goal for City, but a header was blocked a yard out and then a free kick was blocked by the Saints wall and eventually cleared.

Having weathered the storm, Banchory went on the attack with five minutes remaining and from a Travers free kick, Thomson rose at the back post and headed back across the six-yard box for Robertson to head into the net to make it 2-1.

Both sides were desperate for another goal but there was no further scoring.

To waste a bit of time, Saints manager Robb sent on Nicoll for Grant and Henderson for Cheyne. The three points lifts Banchory above Inverness.

Banchory: Ritchie, D Reid, Cheyne (Henderson), Thomson, Robertson, Pyper, Peter (Munro), Travers, Binnie, Smith, Grant (Nicoll). Subs not used: Conran Wilson, Morrison.

This Saturday there is another away Superleague game, against Colony Park, where another three points is a must.

P W D L F A Pts

Banks o’ Dee 19 17 1 1 66 15 52

Hermes 18 11 4 3 49 31 37

Dyce Juniors 16 11 2 3 41 18 35

Ellon United 21 11 2 8 36 33 35

Culter 17 11 1 5 39 21 34

Hall Russell Utd 21 8 3 10 26 37 27

Stonehaven 17 7 4 6 35 33 25

Maud 18 7 3 8 37 40 24

Colony Park 20 5 4 11 28 53 19

Newburgh Thistle 19 5 3 11 33 41 18

Montrose Roselea 17 4 5 8 24 24 17

Dufftown 13 5 1 7 25 32 16

Banchory St Tern 20 3 3 14 29 62 12

Inverness City 18 3 2 13 17 45 11