St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen: Dons endure Ronan beating

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (Pic by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

The hosts – who hadn’t won a home game in four months – prevailed in Paisley thanks to a fabulous second half winner by Irishman Connor Ronan, who sent a wonderful angled strike beyond Dons keeper Joe Lewis after 61 minutes to break the deadlock.

Ironically, Saints’ only other home Premiership triumph this season had come against the Pittodrie side in September and Ronan - who scored two goals that day - again emerged as the match-winner.

Although Aberdeen’s recent form had been good – recording five wins in their previous seven matches – they looked jittery from the off on Tuesday night and St Mirren missed first chances to score through Jay Henderson, Marcus Fraser and Greg Kiltie.

After a goalless first half, Aberdeen at last came to life and Lewis Ferguson rifled a 25-yarder inches wide and Calvin Ramsay stretched home keeper Jak Alnwick with a powerful cross-shot.

Dons skipper Scott Brown looped an effort narrowly over the bar after having an initial effort cleared off the line by Scott Tanser after Alnwick had failed to gather a Campbell delivery.

After the visitors’ Teddy Jenks had shot wide, Ronan won the day for Saints with his spectacular strike.

After taking a Kiltie pass, the Irishman curled an excellent effort past Lewis and into the bottom corner, St Mirren’s only shot on target in the entire game but enough to send the Dons back up the road with no points.

At least Aberdeen progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup last Saturday with a 3-0 home win over Edinburgh City.

The routine victory for the Dons over the League 2 side at Pittodrie saw the hosts triumph thanks to first half goals by Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez and a late strike by Ferguson.

Aberdeen’s reward for the win is a last 16 tie at fellow Premiership side Motherwell on the weekend of February 12 and 13.