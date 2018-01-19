2018 may be ‘beastliest’ race yet

With new obstacles and stunning routes, the 2018 Prime Four Banchory Beast Race could be the muddiest, biggest and best yet.

It’s an epic 10km obstacle race – slide, dunk, swim, wade, climb, push yourself through freezing loch water, thick mud, steep and rocky terrain and over mega obstacles; run solo or in a team; win brilliant prizes; do it for charity; be in ridiculous fancy dress ... do any of this and more in Scotland’s ‘beastliest’ obstacle race on Saturday September 22, starting at 9am.

It all starts on the banks of Knockburn Loch, within the picturesque landscape near Banchory but don’t be fooled by the pretty heather and Scots pine setting, this Beast has a sting in its tail.

Early Beast Special tickets are now on sale. Go to www.beastrace.co.uk for all the details of the obstacles and how to enter.