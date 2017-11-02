Aboyne chosen for Coronation Foursomes area finals

Aboyne Golf Club has been selected by the R&A and the Ladies Golf Union based at St Andrews to host the area finals of the 2018 Peugeot Coronation Foursomes.

Established in 1953, the Coronation Foursomes is the leading event for women’s club golfers in Great Britain & Ireland and is open to all members of affiliated golf clubs who hold a Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) handicap.

Some 25,500 lady golfers entered the competition this year from almost 1,250 clubs.

Following a series of local qualifiers, it is anticipated that up to 100 pairs will descend on Aboyne, Royal Deeside from all over Scotland for the area final competition on August 2, 2018.

They will compete in 18 holes of foursomes Stableford, with the winning pair progressing through to the grand final at St Andrews in September 2018.

Sandra Findlay, the ladies captain at Aboyne, said: “It is a great honour and privilege for Aboyne Golf Club to have been chosen by the R&A to host such a prestigious tournament.

“We have a growing reputation as a venue which can hold such national events, offering a very varied and challenging course maintained in pristine condition by our hardworking greens staff. The award of this tournament is testimony to their dedication.”

Sandra added: “After the overwhelming success Aboyne had in hosting the ScottishGolf Women’s County Finals in 2016, we are absolutely thrilled to be supporting the R&A governing body in staging this well-established high-profile event for the first time.

“We have a fantastic course and local area to showcase to our golfing visitors. We are already making plans for the tournament and will ensure our partners and stakeholders will similarly benefit from the economic injection into the local community.

“2018 promises to be another busy golfing season at Aboyne.”

The course has a rich variety of memorable holes, making the most of the natural variations in the terrain which is a mix of rolling parkland with inviting fairways and elevated links-like heathland with tighter targets.