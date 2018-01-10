Aboyne chosen to host top golfing event

Aboyne Golf Club has been selected by the North East District of Scottish Golf to host their flagship competition in the 2018 golfing calendar.

Run over the weekend of August 18 and 19, the North-East District Men’s Open is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event, together with being a Scottish Golf Order of Merit tournament.

The two-day strokeplay competition attracts the top amateur golfers from throughout the country and is the jewel in the North-East golfing diary.

George Young, the secretary and treasurer for Scottish Golf in the North East, said: “We are limited in the number of venues capable of offering the top players a reasonable challenge and we identified Aboyne as one of the few courses in our area that fulfils that challenge.

“We are delighted Aboyne have kindly agreed to host this high-profile tournament.”

Director of golf at Aboyne, Fraser Dunlop, said: “It is a great honour and privilege for Aboyne to have been chosen by Scottish Golf North East to host such a prestigious ranking tournament.

“Aboyne has a growing reputation as a venue which can hold such events, offering a unique, varied and challenging course maintained in pristine condition by our greens staff.

“The award of this tournament is testimony to their dedication.”

Club president elect Justin Grant said: “Over the past few years Aboyne has hosted a variety of Scottish Golf premier tournaments covering both ladies and juniors playing categories.

“To now be awarded the flagship men’s event is an absolute thrill and at long last Aboyne is rightfully getting the recognition it deserves as a wonderful course on which to hold top level golfing competitions.

“The tournament will no doubt attract visitors and revenue to the mid-Deeside communities and will be a great opportunity to showcase our local area.

“With the other recently announced award by the R&A of the LGU Coronation Foursomes Finals, 2018 is shaping up to be another busy year at Aboyne and we relish our chance to host these premier events.”