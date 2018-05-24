Aboyne ladies still reign as county champions

Aboyne Golf Club’s top team retained the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Golf Association crown at Newmachar on Monday.

Competing for the coveted ALCGA Watt Duffus Cup, the Aboyne 1 side endured stiff competition on the Hawkshill course before securing the trophy.

The Aboyne team comprising Kimberley Beveridge, Shannon McWilliam, Maryla Sime and Carmen Griffiths overcame the blustery conditions to take the cup back to Aboyne, where they won the competition in 2017.

Aboyne’s total was 232, with the best three out of four scores counting, nine shots ahead of runners-up Aberdeen Ladies 1.

Newmachar 1 won the Handicap Trophy with a total of 226 while Gillian Mackenzie (Banchory) won the Mrs J P Kennaway Cup for the best individual score with a 75.

The Individual Handicap Trophy was won by Cruden Bay’s Colette Robertson with a net 70 off 15 handicap. The CSS was 75.

Kimberley, a golf graduate from Tyler Junior College in Texas, said: “The course was in good condition; however, the windy conditions were very challenging. It was fantastic to retain the trophy.”

Kimberley (handicap 0.5) achieved a very credible score of 76 given the conditions. Meanwhile, Shannon (-3.8) – the only Scottish lady selected for the upcoming Curtis Cup match versus the USA – scored 78. ALCGA champion, 14-year-old Carmen Griffiths (2.1), also scored 78.

Lady captain at Aboyne Liz Taylor added: “We are absolutely thrilled to retain the Watt Duffus Cup which is the most sought-after team trophy in the county. We are very fortunate to have a wonderful team of gifted young ladies.

“We hope to use their fantastic success to further develop our lady golfers and particularly attract more young girls to take up the sport at Aboyne under our resident PGA professional Fraser Dunlop.”

Club president Justin Grant said: “What was encouraging to see is that most of this team are either current or former pupils at Aboyne Academy and through our close association with the Academy and its feeder primary schools we hope to get young girls interested in the sport. We are very proud of this team.”