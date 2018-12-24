Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam named in GB&I Vagliano Trophy squad

An initial Great Britain and Ireland squad of 19 players has been selected by The R&A in preparation for the Vagliano Trophy match against the Continent of Europe at Royal St George’s next year.

Amongst the squad is Aboyne Golf Club member Shannon McWilliam, capping off another fine year for the 18-year old.

The biennial encounter will be played on the Kent coast from 28-29 June and GB&I will be aiming to win the match for the first time since 2005 when they defeated the Continent of Europe 13-11 at Golf de Chantilly.

Elaine Ratcliffe, who will lead the team for the first time as captain of GB&I, said: “We have selected a talented group of players and they all now have a chance to make their case to be included in the team to play the Continent of Europe next year.

“We will be monitoring their results closely over the coming months as well as the performances of other players who still have time to play their way into our plans ahead of selecting the eight golfers to play at Royal St George’s.”

Shannon is one of seven golfers who represented GB&I in the Curtis Cup against the United States of America earlier this year who feature in the squad, which also includes India Clyburn, Annabell Fuller, Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Paula Grant, Olivia Mehaffey.

Hannah Darling, Chloe Goadby, Connie Jaffrey and Hannah McCook join McWilliam in making up a contingent of five players from Scotland included in the group.

Lianna Bailey, Hollie Muse, Isobel Wardle and Caitlin Whitehead from England have also been selected as well as Beth Coulter, Annabel Wilson and Lauren Walsh of Ireland.

Wales’ Ffion Tynan, who won the Scottish Girls Amateur Championship earlier this year, is also included.

The GB&I team will comprise the two highest ranked golfers in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on May 29 and six players chosen by The R&A Women’s Selection Committee.

Six players will be selected on Monday, June 3, following the St Rule Trophy and two players selected on Monday, June 17, following the Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down.

The GB&I team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy match against the Continent of Europe will be announced on Monday, June 3.

The Vagliano Trophy is a women’s amateur international match between Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe and is scheduled in alternate years to the Curtis Cup.

Since 1959, it has been staged biennially and following the merger of the Ladies’ Golf Union and The R&A, is now organised by The R&A and the European Golf Association (EGA).

The Junior Vagliano Trophy is a girls’ international match between Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe and was introduced in 2011.