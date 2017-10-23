Another tough defeat for young Deeside squad

It was another tough outing for Deeside Rugby on Saturday as the Banchory outfit went down 29-0 at home to Garioch.

The Inveruie club have been in fine form this season, losing just one of their opening sevn fixtures, and brought that confidence in to the game.

Conversley, the result marked Deeside’s third succesive loss in a row having not won since beating Stornoway in late September.

Speaking after the match, Deeside 1st XV coach Bruce Strachan said: “It was one way traffic in the second half after a very competitive and balanced first half, I am still not sure where our focus, concentration and determination went but we will have to work it out this week.

“You can tell a lot from a team in defeat, the players who refuse to give up really stand out and it is the coaching teams job to get everyone up to that level.

“We are lacking bulk (any big lads reading this, you know where we are) up front but that just means we need to use our heads and play to our skill set and what we are good at.

“We have such a young squad that this season was always going to bring these difficult moments.

“We do however have the coaching staff and senior players to keep developing our individual and team skills to keep learning and improving.”

This weekend, Deeside will travel North to Invergordon.

“Ross Sutherland are another good team and similar to Garioch in the way they play, this week will all be about how we train during the week and how we apply ourselves on Saturday.” Said Strachan.

“The hard work starts on Tuesday night at Woodend in Banchory (1845), if anyone is up for a challenge, see you there.”