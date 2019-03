Banchory Beavers make a splash at Cults Otters Gala

Banchory Beavers ASC had an amazing day at Cults Otters Novice Gala on Sunday February 24. With a huge squad of 30 swimmers there was fun, dancing and personal bests, medals and trophies galore.

Results

Tillie Hendry gold 8yrs IM, Melanie Rowe gold 9yrs IM, Daisy Thomson gold 11yrs IM, Talia Williamson silver 11yrs IM, Zoe Bruce bronze 11yrs IM, Zac Weatherhead silver 8yrs 25m back, Arlo Ritchie bronze 8yrs 25m back, Alfred Storer gold 9yrs 50m back, Zak Ritchie bronze 10yrs 50m back, Ethan Clarke bronze 11yrs 50m back, Melanie Rowe gold 9yrs 50m back, Talia WIlliamson silver 11yrs 50m back.

Alfred Storer gold 9yrs 25m fly, Melanie Rowe gold 9yrs 25m fly, Calum Stephen silver 11yrs 50m fly, Ethan Clarke bronze 11yrs 50m fly, Talia WIlliamson silver 11yrs 50m fly, Zac Weatherhead bronze 8yrs IM, Alfred Storer gold 9yrs IM, Vilmos Ratkos bronze 11yrs IM, Zac Weatherhead bronze 8yrs 50m breast, Melanie Rowe bronze 9yrs 50m breast, Daisy Thomson gold 11yrs 50m breast, Talia Williamson bronze 11yrs 50m breast, Calum Stephen gold 11yrs 50m breast.

Ula Crawford silver 8yrs 25m free, Zac Weatherhead bronze 8yrs 25m free, Melanie Rowe silver 9yrs 50m free, Talia Williamson bronze 11yrs 50m free, Alfred Storer gold 9yrs 50m free, Zak Ritchie silver 10yrs 50m free, Ethan Clarke silver 11yrs 50m free, Vilmos Ratkos bronze 11yrs 50m free.

8-9yrs 4 x 25m medley relay bronze, 10-11yrs 4 x 50m relay gold, 8-9yrs 4 x 25m freestyle relay gold, 10-11yrs 4 x 50m freestyle relay silver.

Best overall 9yrs girl Melanie Rowe, best overall 9yrs boy Alfred Storer, best overall 11yrs girl Talia Willamson.