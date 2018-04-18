Banchory Community Courts open day

A Tennis Open Day will be held at Banchory Community Courts between noon and 5pm this Saturday, April 21, reflecting the new arrangement under which Banchory Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) have agreed with Banchory Bowling Club to sponsor the public tennis courts at the Dee Street Recreation Grounds in the centre of Banchory.

The agreement will enable BLTC to run some activities at the Community Courts with the aim of stimulating increased public interest in playing tennis.

Stuart Brown, retiring president of the Bowling Club and Recreation Grounds, said: “We have responsibility for operating the Community Courts but have struggled to encourage active use of these by the community. We think the tennis club’s involvement will be very helpful in stimulating increased utilisation of this high-quality facility.”

Henry Allen, president of the tennis club, commented: “We have a thriving club tucked away over at Burnett Park but as a result tennis activity in Banchory has a low visual profile.

“We want people to see that we are here and that we like to welcome and assist any interested tennis players, of any standard, so please come and see us on Saturday afternoon in Dee Street.”

Mike Kolacz, regional development manager for Tennis Scotland, added: “Accessible community tennis courts provide an excellent opportunity for people to try tennis for the first time. It’s great to see an established tennis club in the area creating a link with Banchory Community Tennis Courts, in order to engage with a wider audience, and offer a positive first experience that nurtures the interest of potential new tennis players.”

l The Community Tennis Courts in Dee Street are hard courts fully refurbished in 2013 with three full-sized and one mini-court.

From April 22, pay-as-you-go access is available between 12-5pm at weekends, and weekdays during school summer holidays.

Alternatively, access can be gained through a Banchory Recreation Grounds tennis subscription or as a member of BLTC.

l BLTC has three all-weather, synthetic grass courts and a delightful clubhouse in Burnett Park on the western side of Banchory. Social and competitive tennis takes place for all abilities. Turn-up-and-play adult club sessions provide great tennis fun in a very sociable atmosphere. Other social events are run throughout the year.

BLTC also has five teams in the North East of Scotland Leagues.

There is a thriving juniors section and the club coach runs an extensive juniors programme as well as providing private coaching for all ages. See www.banchorytennis.net