Banchory medals haul in Perth competition

Banchory Gymnastic Club’s competitive gymnasts travelled to Perth to take part in the recent Scottish Beginner and Intermediate Floor and Vault competition.

Results were as follows:

9yrs Beginner - Emily Brown 4th floor, 7th vault, 4th overall, Lily Potter 7th vault, 9th overall.

10/11 Beginner - Annie Rodger, Amber McCreadie, Lucy Peake team 6th, Annie 4th floor, 8th vault and 8th overall, Amber 8th floor, Lucy 6th vault.

12+ Beginner - Seonaid Jervis 10th floor, 8th vault.

10/11 Intermediate - Carlie Esslemont, Sophie McDonald, Melina Pavlantis, Kiera Bain, Orla Myles team silver, Carlie silver floor, gold vault and gold overall, Melina 10th floor.

12+Intermediate - Lucy Irvine, Josie McGarvey, Emma Strachan, Ellie Esslemont, Lisa Irvine team 4th, Lisa bronze vault, silver floor and bronze overall, Lucy bronze vault, 9th floor, 8th overall, Josie 4th floor, 7th vault, 8th overall, Emma and Katie Bain 4th vault, Ellie 5th vault, Kate Strachan 6th vault, Eilidh McGregor 7th vault, Melissa Stewart 8th vault.

Many of the development team and a few recreational gymnasts took part in the Aberdeenshire Beginners competition in Inverurie earlier this month.

Results:

6/7yrs - Lucy Paterson 9th floor, 5th vault, 6th overall.

8/9yrs - Sophie Goense 6th floor, 5th vault, 7th overall, Iona Mercer bronze vault, Lottie Meakins, Eilidh Fyfe 5th vault, Kiera Linklater, Emma Gospel, Claudia Bennet 6th vault, Molly Morriss 7th vault, Samara Christie, Abbie MacDonald, Keanna Couch, Annabelle Munro, Beth Grant, Emily Bichard 8th vault, Samara Christie 9th vault, Team B (Kiera, Iona, Lottie, Keanna and Annabelle) 4th.

10/11yrs - Ana Bryce 4th floor, 9th vault, 7th overall, Elsa Niblock 7th floor, Ellis Flett - 6th vault, Lyla Daly 10th floor, Team A (Ana, Elsa, Caitlin Grimmer, Olivia Humble and Lucy Milne) 5th.

12+yrs - Sofya Ezhova 6th vault, Alice Walker 7th vault, Grace Walker 9th vault, Desiree Glansbeek 10th vault, Team A (Desiree, Alice and Grace) 4th, Team B (Sofya, Seren Bull and Dani McGregor) 5th.