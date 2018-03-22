Beavers a splash hit with 24 medals in Elgin

Banchory Beavers Amateur Swimming Club were outstanding as they finished in second position at the two-day Elgin Spring Meet last weekend.

There were great performances from the club swimmers across all events and a total of 24 medals was won for the club.

Of the 24 medals, six were gold, with Zoe Hutcheon a double gold winner, in the 200 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly, as she won a total of five medals in the 16-18 age group.

Carlyn Kennington won the 16-18 50m breaststroke gold and two silvers, while Callum Scott swam his way to five 16-18 medals.

In the 14-15 age group, Finn Heard was the 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle gold winner as he picked up a total of seven medals.

Tom Horrell was the other gold medallist, in the 12-13 200m freestyle.

In addition, Finn Heard won the boys’ open 400m Freestyle Trophy and Callum Scott and Finn received the awards for best boy at meet in the age 16-18 and 14-15 age groups respectively.

Individual medallists

Age 16-18

Zoe Hutcheon - 400m freestyle (bronze), 50m breaststroke (bronze), 200m butterfly (silver), 200m freestyle (gold), 50m butterfly (gold)

Carlyn Kennington - 50m breaststroke (gold), 200m freestyle (silver), 200m breaststroke (silver)

Callum Scott - 50m backstroke (bronze), 50m freestyle (bronze), 200m backstroke (silver), 200m freestyle (silver), 200m breaststroke (silver)

Age 14-15

Finn Heard - 200m butterfly (gold), 50m freestyle (silver), 200m backstroke (bronze), 400m freestyle (gold), 200m freestyle (bronze), 50m butterfly (silver), 200m breaststroke (silver)

Age 12-13

Tom Horrell - 200m freestyle (gold)

Ross Alexander - 200m butterfly (silver)

Age 10-11

Sean Considine - 200m butterfly (silver)

Cara Heard - 200m butterfly (silver)

Well done to all those who took part in the Elgin Spring Meet and to all the coaches and officials who helped to make the weekend such a great success.