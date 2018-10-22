Bert and Knockburn backing Skills School in two-year deal

McIntosh Plant Hire Limited and Knockburn Sports Loch are to sponsor Triathlon Scotland’s Skills School programme until 2020.

The partnership is a two-year commitment from Aberdeen entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bert McIntosh, who supports a number of triathlon events and initiatives in the north of Scotland.

The triathlon community is already hugely grateful for the support given to the popular Aberdeenshire Triathlon Series, as well as the creation of Knockburn Sports Loch, near Banchory, a site well used for outdoor activities, pursuits and events.

The sponsorship will allow Skills School to continue at various venues in Scotland including Knockburn, following lottery funding from Awards For All to launch the programme two years ago.

The Skills School programme is aimed at young people aged 11-16 years, giving all athletes the opportunity to access the Triathlon Scotland pathway. Skills School is completely inclusive and open to all those who meet the basic competencies of being able swim, bike and run continuously for five minutes.

The Skills School sessions are designed so that young triathletes come together and receive coaching that puts fun, creative and inspiring skill-learning process at the centre of young triathlete development.

Triathlon Scotland head of performance Fiona Lothian commented: “We continue to be really excited about Skills School and are delighted that MPH Ltd and Knockburn Sporting Loch are supporting Triathlon Scotland.

“Skills School will help to ensure that young athletes, actively taking part in triathlon, are further supported to pursue their own route through the sport, at their own rate of development.”

Encouragingly, the skills learned at skills school sessions will complement both single sport clubs and triathlon clubs, as well as being a great place for those who are not a member of a club to meet other young people interested in the sport.

Bert McIntosh said: “My ambition is to enhance sport for young kids. I want to try and help youngsters to be fit, healthy and to enjoy life and Triathlon Scotland’s Skills School is the perfect place to do all that.”

Triathlon Scotland CEO Jane Moncrieff added: “We are delighted to be working hand in hand with Bert, who is an inspiration to us all. He is one of Scotland’s triathlon treasures and a true advocate for our sport. His dedication to enabling more people to take part in triathlon, alongside still competing himself, is just fantastic.”

Skills School sessions restart on the weekend of October 20-21, with Knockburn on Sunday 21st, and everyone who signs up to one of the first sessions will receive a special edition Skills School t-shirt. For more information, visit www.triathlonscotland.org/performance/skills-school