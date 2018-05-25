Brothers Bruce and Scott 1-2 in RSAC Rally

Banchory brothers Bruce (right) and Scott McCombie were first and second respectively in Class 12 at the RSAC Rally in Dumfries at the weekend.

Bruce was partnered by Michael Coutts in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo as he finished sixth overall, his best performance of the season, while Scott, with Mark Fisher navigating in his Evo 9, was eighth overall on the day.

Bruce is lying third in the Scottish Championship standings after three of six rounds. The next event is the Argyll Rally on June 23 and the final Scottish event is in September.