Business as usual in new era at Inchmarlo

Management of the popular Inchmarlo Golf Centre at Banchory returned to its owner, Inchmarlo Land Company (ILC), on Tuesday, May 1.

A new director of golf operations has been appointed to lead the business and the course’s high-quality condition will continue to be maintained by head greenkeeper Tom Comerford and his team.

ILC will continue to provide activities including golf bookings and tee time management as previously offered when the centre was operated by the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, which managed the business from May 2016.

Prices for golf activities and membership rates will remain the same as in 2017, and there will be no changes to members’ competitions, golf lessons, driving range activities or official SGU handicaps.

Steven Moir has been appointed as director of golf operations for Inchmarlo. Steven, who is a Class AA PGA professional, brings with him a wealth of experience in golf management, retail and coaching, built over 25 years.

He has delivered golf coaching since the age of 17 in his previous positions at Kirriemuir Golf Club, Letham Grange and Aboyne Golf Club and has a great passion for helping golfers of all ages and abilities with their game, from beginners to elite golfers.

He said: “I am really looking forward to continuing the excellent golf services offered at Inchmarlo. The centre has great facilities and appeals to a large spectrum of golfers, offering affordable golf to people of all ages and abilities.

“The course is in excellent condition after a hard winter and that is credit to the dedication and experience of Tom and his team and also the significant investment that Inchmarlo Land Company made in upgrading the course in 2015, prior to Paul Lawrie’s involvement.

“We intend to continue to make Inchmarlo Golf Centre and Resort a great golf experience for all those who visit and to make the most of the other attractions on the site such as the Tee Room Restaurant, the Pilates and Physiotherapy Hut and the self-catering villas.”

ILC will be gradually improving the centre and enhancing the visitor experience by introducing an online tee booking system and replacing and automating the range ball dispenser to extend operating hours.

For membership and golf enquiries contact golf@ inchmarlo-resort.com or 01330 827080 Option 3.

Membership rates are: adult £220, adult couple £400, senior (60 plus) £190, senior couple £375, youth/student (18-25) £120, junior (13-17) £50, junior (8-12) £30, junior (5-7) £20.

Memberships give unlimited use of the course, short game area and the putting green, discount on range balls, free custom fitting sessions, 10% discount on clothing, SGU handicap & member competitions and SGU membership.