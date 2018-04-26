ClubGolf Camps at Aboyne help youngsters get in swing of it

Aboyne Golf Club declared their two Easter ClubGolf camps resounding successes after being oversubscribed during the school holidays.

Twenty-five young golfers graduated from their coaching course.

Running concurrent with The Masters tournament at Augusta, the golfers were put through their paces by Aboyne resident PGA professional Fraser Dunlop and his teaching assistant Dominic Bradburn.

Aboyne junior convenor Scott Mackie said: “The children have had a great time developing their skills following three days of expert coaching on all aspects of the game by Fraser Dunlop.

“The course was all about having fun and learning about the game through exciting and varied activities.”

Fraser added: “The group ranged from beginners with no previous exposure to golf through to experienced junior players at the club looking to hone their skills.

“We saw considerable progress during the course with improved golfing knowledge, some great team bonding, and the building of new friendships, all achieved through a range of fun-filled and highly competitive activities.

“All the youngsters showed good playing potential and I was delighted with their progress and happy to ignite their interest in our wonderful sport – who knows, we may have a future Masters player amongst them.”

Scott continued: “It was great to see the juniors taking advantage of the first ClubGolf camp of the year.

“We will continue to promote ClubGolf throughout the year at Aboyne and will be looking to get more juniors from the area starting up and enjoying their golf.

“We have really enjoyed working with Aberdeenshire Council’s Active Schools organisation these past few weeks, allowing us in to primary schools to introduce the children to the sport.

“The club’s coaching programme will also run dur- ing the summer holidays together with dates in the diary for local primary schools to attend Aboyne Golf Club for more coaching.”

Club president Justin Grant said: “Aboyne has a long history of producing excellent young players who go on to represent the club at the highest national and indeed international level.

“Our junior section continues to go from strength to strength through this excellent ClubGolf initiative and we are grateful for the invaluable first-rate coaching our youngsters receive from our leading PGA professional Fraser Dunlop.

“We want to continue to nurture this upcoming talent through our close ties with the local primary schools that feed in to Aboyne Academy.

“We warmly welcome any young players who want to come and join our junior section and play in our fun competitions on a Tuesday night after school.”